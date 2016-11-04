Optical Interconnect Market Worth $13.03 Billion by 2022 - Cost Issues in Implementation Act as a Major Deterrent - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the author's forecast, the optical interconnect market size, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 3.66 Billion in 2015 to USD 13.03 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.13% between 2016 and 2022. In the past few years, the data center architecture has put a significant load on the power consumption, which needs to be overcome.

The optical interconnects provide the data center operators with opportunity to lower the power loss caused due to the data center networks since optical transmission has much lower energy loss compared to the traditional copper-based interconnects. Also, in recent times, there has been a "data avalanche", caused by growing usage of video streaming, big data, and cloud computing, creating need for servers to store very high amount of data and also very high-speed data transmission within servers. The growing need for lower consumption, high-speed data transmission and efficient data storage is expected to increase the adoption of optical interconnects.

The market for the chip-level interconnects is also expected to gain momentum during the forecast period and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing popularity of parallel computing, combined with the need to have extremely fast and efficient chip-to-chip, chip-to-board, and on-chip interconnection due to the massive flood of data is pushing the need for higher adoption of chip-level interconnects.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the optical interconnect market between 2016 and 2020, while the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest rate. The growing population, rapid increase in the purchasing power parity (PPP), and rapid penetration of Internet and cloud computing are the reasons for the high growth rate in the world for this market.

However, cost issues in the implementation of optical interconnects act as a major deterrent for the growth of the optical interconnect market. Also, advanced technologies associated optical interconnection have not been commercialized as fast as expected, which may hinder the optical interconnect market growth.

Companies Mentioned:

Acacia Communications Inc.

Amphenol FCI (AFCI)

Broadcom Limited

Finisar Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

Molex, LLC

Oclaro, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Optical Interconnect Market, By Product Category

8 Optical Interconnect Market, By Interconnect Level

9 Optical Interconnect Market, By Fiber Mode

10 Optical Interconnect Market, By Application

11 Optical Interconnect Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profile

