Global Polybutylene Terephthalate Market to Grow 6.39% by 2020 - Miniaturization of Electrical Components is a Key Market Trend - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global PBT market to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the period 2016-2020.

One trend that will gain traction in the global PBT market is the miniaturization of electrical components. A massive drive toward miniaturization of electronic components and systems can be observed globally. The demand for small cables and electrical circuits is increasing in electrical and electronic components. Another key area where miniaturization is taking the forefront is reed sensors and planar transformers.

According to the report, development of new product will drive growth in the market. PBT blends provide a balance of chemical resistance and mechanical strength at extreme temperature for a wide range of applications such as automotive and electrical and electronic. However, demand for more sustainable, eco-friendly, and green materials that have the same properties as PBT is arising in the market. To meet this demand, key vendors are investing in the R&D of highly recyclable PBT with excellent chemical and mechanical properties. The use of highly recyclable PBT blends is the key to developing more sustainable and green world for future applications.

Further, the report states that a major factor that adversely affects the growth of the global PBT market is the lack of sophisticated technologies to support the substitution of traditional petroleum-based polymers with bio-based PBT. This hinders the penetration of biodegradable PBT in many end-use application segments such as textile and packaging where traditional polymers are used. The development of an appropriate technology can bridge this gap, allowing the manufacture of high-performance based PBT that will enable many more end-user applications for bio-based PBT.

Key vendors:

BASF

Celanese

DuPont

Lanxess

SABIC

Toray

