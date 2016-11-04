sprite-preloader
Freitag, 04.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,42 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0DJ09 ISIN: US74112E1091 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES INC0,420,00 %