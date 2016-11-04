The sub-funds below issued by Investeringsforeningen Independent Invest will be transferred to Værdipapirfonden Independent Invest.



Short names will be changed due to the transfer. The changes will take effect as per 8 November 2016.



ISIN DK0060091908 ---------------------------------------- Name Independent Bond ---------------------------------------- Short name IIIBOND ---------------------------------------- New short name IIVBOND ---------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 42628 ----------------------------------------



ISIN DK0060549350 ----------------------------------------------- Name Independent Generations ----------------------------------------------- Short name IIIGEN ----------------------------------------------- New short name IIVGEN ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID 32518 -----------------------------------------------



ISIN DK0060549277 ------------------------------------------ Name Independent Global ------------------------------------------ Short name IIIGLO ------------------------------------------ New short name IIVGLO ------------------------------------------ Unchanged orderbook ID 22901 ------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93



