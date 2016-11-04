EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will host an event in Edmonton on Monday with representatives from a variety of cultural sectors as part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Representatives from the media are invited to take pictures at the beginning of the event. A media availability will follow Minister Joly's remarks. In order to engage and hear from as many Canadians as possible on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, Canadians from across the country will have the opportunity to follow and contribute to this event through Facebook Live.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Monday, November 7, 2016 TIME: Artistic performance and B-roll at 1:00 p.m. Opening remarks from Minister Joly at 1:10 p.m. Media availability outside the room at 1:40 p.m. PLACE: Winspear Centre, Studio Room 4 Sir Winston Churchill Square NW Edmonton, Alberta

