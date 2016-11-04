TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- BMO Asset Management Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of BMO Equity Linked Corporate Bond ETF (Ticker: ZEL) (the "Fund"), has announced that it will terminate the Fund on or about January 6, 2017 (the "Termination Date").

Pursuant to the declaration of trust governing the Fund, the Manager may terminate the Fund 60 days after notice to unitholders.

Effective today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Fund will be accepted by the Manager. The rights of unitholders of the Fund to exchange or redeem units of the Fund will cease as of the Termination Date. All units of the Fund held by investors after such date will be subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date.

On or about the Termination Date, the Manager will convert the Fund's portfolio to cash, to the extent practicable. Upon the Termination Date, the Fund's property remaining after paying or providing for the relevant Fund's liabilities and obligations will be distributed pro rata among the Fund's respective unitholders based on the net asset value per unit of the Fund.

The Manager will request that the TSX de-list units of the Fund from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on or about December 30, 2016. Until such date, units of the Fund will continue to be listed on the TSX.

BMO ETFs are managed and administered by BMO Asset Management Inc., a portfolio manager and investment fund manager and separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

Established in May 2009, BMO Financial Group's ETF business is a leading ETF provider in Canada. BMO ETFs provide Canadian investors with broader choices and greater access to an innovative portfolio of investment products.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $692 billion as of July 31, 2016, and over 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of retail banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

