

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) has recalled about 2.8 million top-load washing machines due to risk of impact injuries.



The washing machines were sold at Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowes, Sears and other home appliance stores nationwide from March 2011 to November 2016 for between $450 and $1,500.



The washing machine top can unexpectedly detach from the washing machine chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact.



The recall involves 34 models of Samsung top-load washing machines, which were manufactured in South Korea, China and Thailand.The washing machines have mid-controls or rear-controls.



Samsung has received 733 reports of washing machines experiencing excessive vibration or the top detaching from the washing machine chassis. There are nine related reports of injuries, including a broken jaw, injured shoulder, and other impact or fall-related injuries.



The CPSC said that Consumers can choose a free in-home repair that includes reinforcement of the washer's top and a free one-year extension of the manufacturer's warranty; a rebate to be applied towards the purchase of a new Samsung or other brand washing machine, along with free installation of the new unit and removal of old unit; or a full refund for consumers who purchased their washing machine within the past 30 days of the recall announcement.



