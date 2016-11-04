

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - After six years of long wait for light rail vehicles, Metrolinx, previously the Greater Toronto Transportation Authority, has issued a notice of intent to cancel the contract with Bombardier.



This is the next step available in the contract after issuing a notice to Bombardier in July . However, the company spokesperson said it has no plans to end the contract and will continue to work with Bombardier on this issue.



Metrolinx had ordered for 182 vehicles worth C$770 million or $573 million in 2010.



Earlier in August, Metrolinx had exercised options for 125 additional commuter rail cars worth C$428 million.



The Montreal-based Bombardier is planning to cut 7000 jobs in next two years as part of its workforce optimization. 2000 contract jobs are expected to be pruned in Canada and Europe.



The company expects $300 million saving a year through job cuts. It has a long-term plant improve profitability as well as competitiveness in next four year. The rail, aerospace manufacturer has a staff strength of around 70,000.



