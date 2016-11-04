Global Personal Care Specialty Ingredients Market 2016-2024: Active Specialty Ingredients are Anticipated to Account for 58.6% of the $15 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global personal care specialty ingredients market is expected to reach USD 15.76 billion by 2024

Rising consumer awareness towards personal care and hygiene is expected to be a major factor for substantial market growth over the next few years. In addition, increasing disposable income in the emerging economies, particularly in the Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, is expected to have a positive effect on market growth.

Surfactants accounted for 30.6% of the global active personal care specialty ingredients market in 2015. High penetration of this segment in personal care sector can be attributed to its chemical properties that make it compatible with several other ingredients. The anionics dominated the surfactant product segment owing to its use in a variety of personal care products, such as skin care, hair care and color cosmetics.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The inactive personal care specialty ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the significant product demand in enhancing the effectiveness of primary components in cosmetic products.

Active specialty ingredients are anticipated to account for 58.6% of the global revenue by 2024. Growing demand for cosmetics with both conditioning and other functionalities such as UV and anti-dandruff treatment is expected to steer growth.

Conditioning polymers are anticipated to witness the highest growth of 6.6% over the forecast period. Ongoing research activities in protein and polyquaternium based ingredients to develop competent hair conditioning products is expected to offer ample opportunities for industry participants over the long term.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain as the fastest growing region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the next eight years

is expected to remain as the fastest growing region and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the next eight years China market is anticipated to witness high growth owing to expanding personal care & cosmetics manufacturing bases. Emollients accounted for 22.1% of the total active ingredients revenue in China and is expected to reach a net worth of USD 87.2 million by 2024.

Key industry participants in the market include

Inolex

Vantage Specialty Ingredients

Naturex

Ashland, Inc.

Adina Cosmetic Ingredients

Avenir Ingredients

Cosmetic Ingredients (Pty) Ltd.

Lotioncrafter

Akott

Treatt

Symrise Group

Clariant International Limited

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Dow Chemicals

