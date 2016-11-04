Invisible Payments Key to Omni-Channel Commerce Report 2016: Detailed Analysis of this Emerging Market Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Invisible Payments Key to Omni-Channel Commerce" report to their offering.
The report Invisible payments key to omni-channel commerce conducts a detailed analysis of this emerging market segment. Looking to the payments industry as a whole, the author analyzes the main trends shaping the payments landscape in the last years, as well as retail. Focusing on the needs identified in the market, drivers and constraints for the implementation of invisible payment systems are presented, while highlighting the potential benefits for multiple stakeholders.
Invisible payments are expected to be the next revolution in the payments industry. Since the creation of the payment card, only small innovations have occurred, such as contactless payments. Bank cards keep being theost successful and used electronic payment instrument, without any other instrument bringing strong competition to the market.
Consequently, it has emerged the need and demand for the introduction of alternative payment methods that will bring true disruption to the market. Both consumers and retailers are demanding payment instruments that will make paying for goods and services quicker and easier.
New invisible payment instruments' value proposition lies exactly here: to alter the customer-facing processes to deliver a seamless and effortless experience. In the future, payments will be frictionless and frustration-free for all stakeholders. For this, new solutions must build on client-centric innovation, while introducing automation of processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Payment instruments
3. Trends impacting the payment industry
4. Benefits of payments innovation
5. Invisible payments
6. Payment solutions for in-store commerce
7. Payment solutions for eCommerce and mCommerce
8. Value chain
9. Stakeholders
10. Business model
11. Security
12. Privacy
13. Interoperability
14. Standardization
15. Regulation
16. Scalability
17. Use Cases
18. Forecast
19. More future developments
20. Companies and organizations
- ACI Worldwide
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Apple
- CNRFID
- China UnionPay
- eBay
- E la Carte
- EyeVerify
- FIDO Alliance
- Fidesmo
- First Data
- Gemalto
- Giesecke & Devrient
- GlobalPlatform
- Ingenico Group
- Inside Secure
- Klarna
- Knowbile Consulting
- MasterCard
- MyCheck
- OmnyPay
- Orderella
- PayPal
- PayU
- Paym
- Paytm
- Trustly
- Uber
- Verifone
- Visa
- W3C
- WorldPay
- Zapp
