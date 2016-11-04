FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC - Issue of Equity

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 4 November 2016 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority of 8 July 2016 175,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 629.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the ex dividend cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,888,501 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 143,628,212 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 143,628,212. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 143,628,212 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8732