Seed China News Report 2016 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts - Research and Markets

MOA's response to GM corn planting in Xinjiang: seeds are smuggled from abroad

Recently, a research and development (R&D) unit in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was discovered illicitly planting genetically modified (GM) corn. Yesterday, in a GM media seminar, a person in charge of Department of Science, Technology and Education of the Ministry of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China (MOA) gave a response to this matter. He believed that this R&D unit intentionally did it for the pursuit of personal business interests. Besides, the seeds were smuggled from abroad. Meanwhile, in experimental planting, it is quite possible that GM crops sneak into the market for illegal planting.

In May 2016, Xinjiang Altay Prefecture Seed Administration Station found out that GM corn was illegally planted in corn seed farm covering an area of 133.33 ha (2,000 mu) in Fuhai County, Altay Prefecture. Now, all the GM crops have been uprooted. However, each side sticks to his own argument about where the GM seeds come from.

Whether GM crops will sneak into the market for the so-called violation operations during experimental planting? For this question asked by a reporter from the Beijing Times, Lin Xiangming, the director of Genetically Modified Organisms Safety and Intellectual Property Right, Department of Science, Technology and Education of the MOA, said that it is quite possible that GM crops sneak into the market for illegal planting during experimental planting period. Besides, the illegal planting in Xinjiang was intentionally done by R&D unit it for the pursuit of personal business interests. Moreover, the seeds were smuggled from abroad.

"In general, clearance of these GM seeds is not allowed, but the search is really difficult. In addition, someone works in a company related to GM technology in America, therefore it is more convenient to smuggle the parent back," said Lin Xiangming.

In order to ensure national food security and effective supply of important agricultural products, China specially formulates the National Structure Adjustment Plan for Crop Farming (201 6-2020). The objective of planting structure adjustment is mainly "two guarantees, three stabilities, and two coordinations".

This article introduces the diverse financial performance of nine China's listed seed enterprises in H1 201 6. They are Longping

High-tech, Shandong Denghai, Wanxiang Doneed, Winall Hi-Tech, Hefei Fengle, Gansu Dunhuang, Beijing Dabeinong, Shennong

Gene and Zhongnongfa Seed.

China carries out a comprehensive inspection over seed production bases around the country in Sept. 201 6. Random check in

fields should be finished before 1 5 Sept., 201 6; the results and a summary should be submitted to the Bureau of Seed Management of the MOA before the end of Nov. 201 6.

Affected by the slowdown in domestic demand and the impact of imported substitutes, at present, China's corn industry is in

oversupply, with greatly increased inventory and decreased planting benefits. In order to further optimize planting structure and

regional layout, improve agricultural benefit and sustainable development ability, China issued the Structure Adjustment Plan on

Corn Planting Area in Sickle-shape Region (201 6-2020) to decrease corn planting area by over 3.33 million ha (50 million mu) by

2020, and vigorously develop silage corn, soybean, high quality forage, coarse cereals and beans, spring wheat, etc. based on

current supply and demand situation.

According to the Structure Adjustment Plan for Chinese Crop Farming (201 6-2020), China will reduce grain corn, extend silage corn, and properly develop fresh corn.

China has implemented the purchase policy of corn for temporary storage since 2007, but this policy was canceled in 201 6 and the

corn subsidy will be established.

Due to special reasons, China decided to cancel the purchase policy of corn for temporary storage implemented for many years in three northeast provinces and Inner Mongolia. And instead, a corn subsidy system would be established in order to improve quality and benefits of agricultural development.

On 16 July, 201 6, the NCVAC announced the detail information of the division of the appropriate ecoregions of state-approved

corn varieties. Eleven ecoregions were divided for common corn and silage corn, belonging to the first major type; 4 ecoregions

were divided for fresh sweet corn and fresh waxy maize, belonging to the second major type; one ecoregions was divided for pop

corn, a separate type.

On 5 Sept., 2016, the 5th National Media Reporter Transgenic Seminar was held in Changchun. Wan Jianmin, an academician of CAE and the chief engineer of transgenic major project introduced three types of special GM rice. Heilongjiang Province carried out the implementation program for the pilot subsidy on corn-soybean rotation in 201 5, in order to initiate big farms, cooperatives and other new business entities to conduct corn-soybean rotation instead of planting corn only to optimize the planting structure of the province.

China's unit yield of soybean averaged at about 1 ,787.30 kg/ha (11 9.1 5 kg/mu) in 201 4. However, that of space soybean

'Shuangke 1 ' can hit over 7,500 kg/ha (500 kg/mu).

Two new vegetable clutivars namely "Jin Fanqie1 0" and "Jinyou409" are introduced in this article. Currently, the development of China's cotton industry is hampered by severe problems. Minor pests strike cotton fields heavily, pesticide consumption doubles, the quality of cotton fiber drops and the cotton planting area shrinks dramatically

