Research and Markets - Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast 2010-2020 Featuring Adept Technology, Intuitive Surgical, KUKA, Nachi- Fujikoshi, Yaskawa Electric & iRobot

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast" report to their offering.

The global demand of robots has accelerated extensively due to the ongoing trend toward automation and the continued innovative technical advancements in industrial robotics as well as service robotics. Industrial Robotics dominants the Global Robotics Market it comprises more than 80 percent market share and rest is left with Service Robotics.

Global Robotics Volume accounted for close to 300,000 Units in 2015. In Industrial Robotics Automotive Robotics is expected to capture more than half of the volume share by the end of 2020. Medical Robotics and Defence Robotics are the top two segments in Service Robotics sector. Intuitive Surgical is the largest player in global robotics market and its brand da vinci is well known recognized worldwide.

This report titled Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, Industrial Robotic Market and Service Robotics Market. This 142 page report with 101 Figures and 9 Tables analyses the global robotics market; volume & forecast, global industrial robotics market; volume & forecast by industry segment, global service robotics market; volume & forecast by categorised segment, driving factors and challenges for Robotics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Robotics Market Analysis

3. Global Robotics Volume Analysis

4. Global Robotics Share Analysis

5. Industrial Robotics Market - Segments Analysis Globally (2010 - 2020)

6. Industrial Robotics Volume - Segments Analysis Globally (2010-2020)

7. Service Robotics Market - Segment Analysis Globally (2010 - 2020)

8. Service Robotics Volume - Segment Analysis Globally (2010 - 2020)

9. Factors Driving Robotics Growth Worldwide

10. Major Challenges for Global Robotics Market

11. Global key Player Analysis (2010 - 2020)

- Adept Technology

- Intuitive Surgical

- KUKA AG

- Nachi- Fujikoshi

- Yaskawa Electric Corporation

- iRobot

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5k7lf/global_robotics

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716