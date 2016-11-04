Global and China Automotive Lens Industry Report, 2016-2020: China's Automotive Lens OEM Market Size Reached 10 Million Pieces in 2015, Accounting for 20.6% of the Global Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global and China Automotive Lens Industry Report, 2016-2020" report to their offering.

With the high-speed growth of the global ADAS market, the demand for automotive cameras jumped radically with the market size growing at a compound annual rate of 31.3% during 2011-2015. Automotive lens meansoptical lens mounted on vehicles in order to implement various functions, consisting mainly of endoscope lens, rear view lens, front view lens, side view lens, surround view lens, etc.. The market of automotive lens which is a major part of automotive cameras is growing rapidly.

In 2015, the global shipments of OEM automotive lens approximated 48.5 million pieces, embracing 11.1 million pieces of front view automotive lens and 37.4 million pieces of rear view and surround view lens. In the next few years, the global shipment of OEM automotive lens will benefit from ADAS-related policies, maintain quick growth and reach 136.2 million pieces by 2020.

China's automotive lens OEM market size reached 10 million pieces in 2015, accounting for 20.6% of the global market. Wherein, there were 1.23 million pieces offront view automotive lens and 8.77 million pieces of rear view and surround view lens. "Made in China 2025", "Internet +" development strategy and other favorable policies proposed by China in 2015 will stimulate the demand for automotive lens. By 2020, China's automotive lens OEM market size will report 38.65 million pieces.

At present, the companies involved in the automotive lens industry are mostly traditional camera lens vendors, including Sekonix, Fujifilm, Sunny Optical, Largan Precision, GSEO, Union Optech, AbilityOpto-Electronics Technology and so on.

Sunny Optical is the world's largest supplier of automotive lenses, serving Mobileye, Gentex, TRW, Valeo, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, Magna, among others. In 2015, Sunny Optical realized the shipment of 16.516 million pieces and enjoyed the market share of 34.1%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Status Quo of Global Automotive Lens OEM Market

3 Chinese Automotive Lens OEM Market and Industry

4 Automotive Lens Industry Chain

5 Main Chinese Companies

6 Major Foreign Companies

Companies Mentioned

- Ability Opto-Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. - Dongguan YuTong Optical Technology Co., Ltd. (YTOT)

- FUJIFILM

- Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO)

- KAVAS

- Kinko Optical Co., Ltd.

- LarganPrecision Co., Ltd.

- RICOM

- SEKONIX

- SUNEX Optoelectronics Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

- Sunex

- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Union Optech

- Universe Kogaku

- Weihai SEKONIX Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r3slq9/global_and_china

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716