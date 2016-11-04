Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 4 November 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 68,760 Highest price paid per share (pence): 31.75p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 31.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 31.3906p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,440,612,242 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,440,612,242 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 NOVEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2427 31 16:11:19 London Stock Exchange 6047 31.25 16:29:10 London Stock Exchange 2661 31.25 16:29:10 London Stock Exchange 1373 31.25 16:29:10 London Stock Exchange 207 31.25 16:29:00 London Stock Exchange 433 31.25 16:28:52 London Stock Exchange 3757 31.25 16:28:52 London Stock Exchange 8702 31.25 16:28:52 London Stock Exchange 1613 31.25 16:26:45 London Stock Exchange 329 31.25 16:26:13 London Stock Exchange 2398 31.25 14:52:41 London Stock Exchange 476 31.25 14:52:39 London Stock Exchange 4876 31.5 14:07:38 London Stock Exchange 5170 31.5 13:48:27 London Stock Exchange 2545 31.5 13:48:27 London Stock Exchange 2442 31.5 13:48:01 London Stock Exchange 7635 31.5 13:48:01 London Stock Exchange 4560 31.5 13:35:11 London Stock Exchange 5680 31.5 11:02:29 London Stock Exchange 2664 31.5 10:42:36 London Stock Exchange 2765 31.75 12:02:09 London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-