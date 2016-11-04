PR Newswire
London, November 4
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|4 November 2016
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|68,760
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|31.75p
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|31.00p
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|31.3906p
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,440,612,242 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,440,612,242 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
HILARY C SYKES
COMPANY SECRETARY
4 NOVEMBER 2016
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|Number of shares purchased
|Transaction price
(pence per share)
|Time of transaction
|Trading venue
|2427
|31
|16:11:19
|London Stock Exchange
|6047
|31.25
|16:29:10
|London Stock Exchange
|2661
|31.25
|16:29:10
|London Stock Exchange
|1373
|31.25
|16:29:10
|London Stock Exchange
|207
|31.25
|16:29:00
|London Stock Exchange
|433
|31.25
|16:28:52
|London Stock Exchange
|3757
|31.25
|16:28:52
|London Stock Exchange
|8702
|31.25
|16:28:52
|London Stock Exchange
|1613
|31.25
|16:26:45
|London Stock Exchange
|329
|31.25
|16:26:13
|London Stock Exchange
|2398
|31.25
|14:52:41
|London Stock Exchange
|476
|31.25
|14:52:39
|London Stock Exchange
|4876
|31.5
|14:07:38
|London Stock Exchange
|5170
|31.5
|13:48:27
|London Stock Exchange
|2545
|31.5
|13:48:27
|London Stock Exchange
|2442
|31.5
|13:48:01
|London Stock Exchange
|7635
|31.5
|13:48:01
|London Stock Exchange
|4560
|31.5
|13:35:11
|London Stock Exchange
|5680
|31.5
|11:02:29
|London Stock Exchange
|2664
|31.5
|10:42:36
|London Stock Exchange
|2765
|31.75
|12:02:09
|London Stock Exchange
-ENDS-