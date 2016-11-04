sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, November 4

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:4 November 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):68,760
Highest price paid per share (pence):31.75p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):31.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):31.3906p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,440,612,242 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,440,612,242 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

4 NOVEMBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
24273116:11:19London Stock Exchange
604731.2516:29:10London Stock Exchange
266131.2516:29:10London Stock Exchange
137331.2516:29:10London Stock Exchange
20731.2516:29:00London Stock Exchange
43331.2516:28:52London Stock Exchange
375731.2516:28:52London Stock Exchange
870231.2516:28:52London Stock Exchange
161331.2516:26:45London Stock Exchange
32931.2516:26:13London Stock Exchange
239831.2514:52:41London Stock Exchange
47631.2514:52:39London Stock Exchange
487631.514:07:38London Stock Exchange
517031.513:48:27London Stock Exchange
254531.513:48:27London Stock Exchange
244231.513:48:01London Stock Exchange
763531.513:48:01London Stock Exchange
456031.513:35:11London Stock Exchange
568031.511:02:29London Stock Exchange
266431.510:42:36London Stock Exchange
276531.7512:02:09London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


