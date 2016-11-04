

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session in the red again on persistent fears surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The gap between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has narrowed in recent days, making the election too close to call just a few short days before it will take place. Clinton is seen as the stable choice for the markets, while Trump is viewed as more of a wildcard.



Markets in Europe got off to a weak start after the disappointing Eurozone PMI data. The highly anticipated U.S. employment report provided no relief in the afternoon, as the October data failed to impress investors.



Employment growth in the U.S. remained tepid in October, according to figures released by the government on Friday. The number of jobs added in the month was lower than expected, though figures for previous months were revised higher.



The U.S. Labor Department said the economy added 161,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected a figure of around 178,000 jobs.



The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.9 percent compared to 5.0 percent in September. The results was in line with expectations.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.83 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.64 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.68 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.65 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.78 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.43 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.62 percent.



In Frankfurt, BMW rose 0.24 percent after the third-quarter profit at its automotive unit slumped.



Commerzbank declined 1.19 percent after posting a net loss in the third quarter amid hefty provisions for an extensive overhaul.



Rival Deutsche Bank weakened by 0.41 percent after Fitch Ratings placed its A- rating on negative watch, citing a sluggish business environment in Europe as well as Asia Pacific.



In Paris, AXA tumbled 2.93 percent after the insurer reported flat revenues during the first nine months of 2016.



Outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is plunged 9.79 percent after warning of lower revenues in the fourth quarter.



Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal climbed 2.17 percent after its third-quarter revenue beat estimates.



Video game publisher Ubisoft surged 8.56 percent after beating its first-half guidance.



Shares of Sanofi fell 1.01 percent and those of Hikma Pharmaceuticals are sank 6.82 percent in London on reports that the U.S. Justice Department is mulling antitrust charges against more than a dozen major generic drug makers for alleged price fixing.



In London, British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines Group fell 3.57 percent after the airline lowered its growth outlook for the period 2016 to 2020.



Building materials firm LafargeHolcim climbed 1.18 percent in Zurich after reporting a rise in third-quarter earnings and backing its FY outlook.



Shares of luxury goods group Richemont surged 5.15 percent after the company announced management changes.



The euro area private sector logged stronger expansion in October but at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from Markit showed Friday. The composite output index rose to 53.3 in October from 52.6 in September. However, the reading was below the initial estimate of 53.7.



Eurozone producer prices decline slowed for a fifth consecutive month in September, marking the smallest decline since late 2011, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. The domestic producer price index dropped 1.5 percent year-on-year following 1.9 percent slump in August, revised from 2.1 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.7 percent fall.



The U.S. trade deficit shrunk in September, according to new government data released on Friday. This came as exports advanced and imports declined. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $36.4 billion in September. This compared to $40.5 billion seen in August. Economists had been expecting a trade deficit of $38.9 billion.



