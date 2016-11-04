LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for third quarter quarter 2016, along with other topics of interest. Operating results for third quarter 2016 will be issued Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 761-0863 and entering conference ID #15223198 a few minutes before 11:15 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after its completion, from November 10, 2016 until 11:59 p.m. on February 10, 2017 by dialing 855-859-2056 and entering the conference ID #15223198.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit www.digitalallyinc.com

The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY".

