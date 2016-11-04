

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures nudged higher Friday, as traders downplayed the latest U.S. jobs report in anticipation of the upcoming election.



The U.S. economy generated 141,000 jobs in October, representing yet another month of solid albeit unspectacular jobs growth.



The October jobs report could help Hillary Clinton make her case with voters to continue the policies of the Obama Administration.



Gold prices rose 2.2 percent this week as Donald Trump made a strong final push in the presidential race.



Todays, December gold rose $1.20, or less than 0.1%, for the session to settle at $1,304.50 an ounce.



Prices have risen four weeks in a row.



