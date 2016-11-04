Regulatory News:

The Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) was held today in Paris. All the resolutions submitted were approved. They included notably:

Approval of the accounts;

Dividend relating to Financial Year 2015-16, amounting to €1.10 per share. Dividend will be paid fully in cash on 18 November 2016;

Renewal of the mandates of Michel de Rosen, Carole Piwnica, and Miriem Bensalah Chaqroun;

Appointment of the 'Fonds Stratégique de Participations' 1 as a Board Member, which will be represented by Dominique D'Hinnin;

as a Board Member, which will be represented by Dominique D'Hinnin; Appointment of Rodolphe Belmer, CEO, as a Board member.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors confirmed Michel de Rosen in his role as chairman of the Board.

The outcome of the vote on the resolutions will be available on www.eutelsat.com.

1 FSP is a long term equity investor in French companies, backed by six major French insurance companies (BNP PARIBAS CARDIF, CNP ASSURANCES, CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES, SOGECAP (SOCIETE GENERALE group), GROUPAMA and NATIXIS ASSURANCES).

