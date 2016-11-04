Technavio analysts forecast the global network function virtualization (NFV) marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 33% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global NFVmarketfor 2016-2020. The report has taken into consideration the revenue obtained from components such as NFV virtualization software and NFV IT infrastructure and services.

The concept of NFV surfaced in 2012. Since then, many telecom operators have been involved in the initial testing of the technology through proof of concepts implementation for few or more network functions that are to be virtualized. Most of the operators have already commercially deployed one or few virtualized services in their networks. The global NFV market had a real boost in revenue through commercial deployments in 2015, where pilot tests were conducted by operators in 2014. The technology has proven to be scalable and reliable for applications such as customer premises equipment (CPE), evolved packet core (EPC), deep packet inspection (DPI), analytics, edge routing, security, policy, and video servers.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53251

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global NFV market:

Growth in IoT

Increased adoption of SDN

Reduction in CAPEX and OPEX

Growing data center construction

Growth in IoT

The number of internet-connected devices is estimated to reach around 30 billion by 2019, which will give a major boost to the global NFV market. The use of radio-frequency identification sensors to tag, track, connect, and read objects in logistics and warehouses in the late 1990s popularized the concept of IoT. The growing number of connected devices will lead to the generation of large blocks of data. Ideas such as a connected car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities are gaining popularity. So, many industries such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media are using IoT for increased data transfer.

Abhishek Sharma, a lead data center analyst at Technavio, says, "These connected devices through IoT are modifying the way networks are being developed and operated in recent times. These networks should can connect and manage these heterogeneous IoT elements securely. NFV is adopted by telecom operators to use the power of virtualization and commercial servers, and open software to build, operate and manage these networks

Increased adoption of SDN

SDN is an evolving network architecture in which the network control and the forwarding plane are decoupled and can be programmed directly. This transfer of control from specific network devices to manageable computing devices simplifies the management of network infrastructure in an enterprise environment. SDN provides control to enterprise business operations through a single logical point, simplifying network design and operation. In addition, this architecture streamlines operational functions of network infrastructure through instructions from SDN controllers.

"The complexity in carrying out traditional networking operations owing to increased demand from the use of cloud and big data technologies has led to the growing adoption of SDN worldwide. Owing to the increased business demands, enterprises are adopting IT infrastructure in their data centers and also service providers at their carrier network end to offer better network services," adds Abhishek.

Reduction in CAPEX and OPEX

Virtualization is the well-known technology that is being adopted by enterprises and service providers to increase the utilization of the underlying IT infrastructure such as a server, storage, and network. Almost all data center operated worldwide is using virtualization to run applications. This technology has brought significant reduction in the capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expense (OPEX) for telecom operators' data centers.

NFV is predominantly being adopted by service providers to reduce the need for hardware application for purposes such as firewall, CDN, WAN acceleration, radio access network (RAN), load balancers, and other such appliances. NFV deployment includes open software and servers that are virtualized to run instances of network function such as firewall and load balances. Through NFV, service providers can reduce both CAPEX and OPEX up to 70%, depending on the deployment of network services for customers on demand.

Growing data center construction

The emergence of technologies such as cloud computing and big data analytics demands the construction of data center facilities worldwide. The popularity of social media and the IoT has resulted in the need for data centers to store and process information accurately with fast retrieval times. Data centers include infrastructure such as server and storage, along with networking that connects the physical infrastructure and web-based interfaces. Enterprises are looking for modern design techniques to develop these facilities and make user access scalable, reliable, and efficient.

Top vendors:

Brocade Communication Systems

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Juniper Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

Nokia

VMware

Browse Related Reports:

Global 5G Equipment Market 2016-2020

Global Network Function Virtualization Market 2016-2020

Global Network as a Service Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161104005869/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com