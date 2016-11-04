Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act and Danish Executive Order no. 1256 of 4 November 2015 on major shareholders, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. (CGC), Los Angeles, California, USA 90071-1406, has informed DONG Energy that CGC as per 3 November 2016 indirectly hold 21,067,041 DONG Energy A/S voting rights (corresponding to 5.01 per cent of the voting rights).



CGC is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. CRMC manages equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC in turn is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of five investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital Guardian Trust Company, Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. The CGII management companies primarily serve as investment managers to institutional clients.



Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of DONG Energy A/S for its own accounts. Rather, the shares reported are owned by funds and accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.



The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the 2016 financial year.



