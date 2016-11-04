

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Friday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The buck is up slightly against the Japanese Yen, but is down in comparison to the Euro and the British pound. Investors were unimpressed by the highly anticipated October employment report.



Employment growth in the U.S. remained tepid in October, according to figures released by the government on Friday. The number of jobs added in the month was lower than expected, though figures for previous months were revised higher.



The U.S. Labor Department said the economy added 161,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected a figure of around 178,000 jobs.



The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.9 percent compared to 5.0 percent in September. The results was in line with expectations.



The U.S. trade deficit shrunk in September, according to new government data released on Friday. This came as exports advanced and imports declined. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed to $36.4 billion in September. This compared to $40.5 billion seen in August. Economists had been expecting a trade deficit of $38.9 billion.



The dollar has fallen to around $1.1120 against the Euro Friday afternoon, from a high of $1.1078 this morning.



The euro area private sector logged stronger expansion in October but at a slower than initially estimated pace, final data from Markit showed Friday. The composite output index rose to 53.3 in October from 52.6 in September. However, the reading was below the initial estimate of 53.7.



Eurozone producer prices decline slowed for a fifth consecutive month in September, marking the smallest decline since late 2011, figures from Eurostat showed Friday. The domestic producer price index dropped 1.5 percent year-on-year following 1.9 percent slump in August, revised from 2.1 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.7 percent fall.



The Bank of England kept its key interest rate and asset purchase programme unchanged yesterday, while raising its growth projection and inflation forecasts for this year and the next in the light of improving economic indicators after the EU referendum.



The U.K. High Court also ruled Thursday that Parliamentary approval is needed before triggering Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. The court ruling is a major blow to the Prime Minister Theresa May, who contended that she had the right to use 'historic prerogative powers' to initiate EU exit.



The buck dropped to nearly a 1-month low of $1.2557 against the pound sterling Friday, but has since rebounded to around $1.25.



The greenback reached an early high of Y103.354 against the Japanese Yen Friday, but has since eased back to around Y103.175.



The services sector in Japan swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 50.5. That's up from 48.2 in September, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



