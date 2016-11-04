Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal oil country tubular goods marketreport. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for oil and gasresearch, "The current scenario of weaker oil prices will weigh down on the oil country tubular goods market significantly. However, the oil country tubular goods market is expected to grow in tandem with the broader oil and gas industry, which is expected to start a slow revival by 2017."

The global oil country tubular goods market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple global vendors. The market is highly competitive with players competing to gain greater market share. With rising competition, the market is experiencing consolidation. The competitive environment in the market is predicted to intensify during the forecast period with increased product extensions in terms of size and technological innovations. International players are predicted to grow inorganically during the forecast period by acquiring regional or local players.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54076

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavioenergyresearch analysts identify the following key vendors:

ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is a leading company in the integrated steel and mining sectors. The company and its subsidiaries produce flat carbon steel, stainless steel, and long carbon steel as well as process, finish, and distribute steel. The company has extended product lines that meet the most stringent specifications to cater to customer requirements. The company provides tubes and connections designed for oil and gas well equipment, which can meet all the challenges and difficulties in oil and gas exploration. The firm has a dedicated team that modifies connection designs to new sizes or specific requirements.

NSSMC

The company is an integrated steel manufacturing company. It operates through five business categories that include steelmaking and steel fabrication, chemical, engineering and construction, new materials, and systems solution businesses.

NSSMC is an important player in the Japanese seamless pipes industry. The company is a pioneer in developing high-performance oil country tubular goods. It uses advanced technologies and provides superior services for oil country tubular goods. The company provides a broad range of steel products for diverse industries. It produces steel bars, wire rods, seamless casing and tubing, and steel products for rail. Its steel bars, wire rods, steel pipes, and steel tube units are used for application in automotive, construction, and industrial machinery.

Tenaris

The company designs, manufactures, and markets steelpipes in Europe and abroad. It is a leading manufacturer of steel pipe products and related services. Tenaris is an important vendor for the global oil country tubular goods market. It provides a full range of high-quality products such as casings and tubings, drill pipes, premium connections, pipe accessories, sucker rods, and coiled tubing for all types of drilling and oil well activities. The company offers all proprietary and API steel grades for more challenging E&P applications, including chrome, alloy, and high-alloy steels. The company provides three service pillars such as technical consulting services, pipe management services, and field services.

TMK

TMK is the largest producer of pipes in Russia. It is one of the top three pipe manufacturing companies worldwide. The company has manufacturing plants in Russia, the US, Romania, and Kazakhstan. It manufactures all types of pipes used in the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes oil country tubular goods, line pipes, seamless industrial pipes, large diameter welded pipes, and welded industrial pipes. The company is engaged in the production and commercialization of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry. Its native name is OAO TMK.

U.S. Steel

U.S. Steel is one of the world's largest steel manufacturing companies. It mainly serves the construction, containers, transportation, automotive, electrical, and oil and gas industries. Its product offerings include slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

U.S. Steel is an important player in the global oil country tubular goods market. The company produces specially designed and manufactured oil country tubular goods to meet the requirements of challenging oil and gas environments. It provides a broad range of connections, casings and tubings, and accessories. It offers both oil country tubular goods casing and tubing services and rig site services.

All product names, brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Crude Oil Pipelines Market 2016-2020

Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2016-2020

Global Automation Solutions Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161104005871/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com