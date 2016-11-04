Patheon N.V. (NYSE:PTHN) today announced it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held November 16-17, 2016 in London, England. Patheon is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at 10:40 AM GMT (5:40 AM Eastern Standard Time).

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. You can access the webcast at: http://ir.patheon.com/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

About Patheon

Patheon is a leading global provider of pharmaceutical development and manufacturing services. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Patheon provides a comprehensive, integrated and highly customizable set of solutions to help customers of all sizes satisfy complex development and manufacturing needs at any stage of the pharmaceutical development cycle.

