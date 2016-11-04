Nanotechnology in Smart Textiles and Wearables Market Analysis 2016: Global Opportunity, Markets, Applications, Technologies and Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes, silver nanowires graphene and other 2D materials are viewed as key materials for the development of wearable electronics for implementation in healthcare and fitness monitoring, electronic devices incorporated into clothing and smart skin' applications (printed graphene-based sensors integrated with other 2D materials for physiological monitoring). These materials are naturally more suitable for integration with flexible, soft or glass substrates owing to their two dimensional nature and can potentially offer the electronic performance needed for low-power GHz systems.

Smart textiles and wearable electronic devices are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer significant enhancements to human comfort, health and well-being. The development of high value-added products such as smart fabrics, wearable consumer and medical devices and protective textiles has increased rapidly in the last decade. Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials has led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles.

Wearable low-power silicon electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) fabricated on fabrics, textiles with integrated Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and electronic devices such as smart glasses, watches and lenses have been widely investigated and commercialized.

However, improvements in sensors, flexible & printable electronics and energy devices are necessary for wider implementation and nanomaterials and/or their hybrids are enabling the next phase convergence of textiles, electronics and informatics. They are opening the way for the integration of electronic components and sensors (e.g. heat and humidity) in high strength, flexible and electrically conductive textiles with energy storage and harvesting capabiliites, biological functions, antimicrobial properties, and many other new functionalities.

Report Structure:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Nanomaterials

4 Nanomaterials In Textiles

5 Wearable Sensors And Electronic Textiles

6 Medical And Healthcare Textiles

7 Clothing And Apparel Including Sportswear

8 Wearable Energy

9 References

