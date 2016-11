WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric car giant Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) has added a new glass roof option to its Model S sedan.



'I highly recommend the new all glass roof on the Model S. This was very hard to develop, but it makes the interior feel amazing' Tesla Founder Elon Musk tweeted. Tesla's website says the new glass roof gives the car 'an open, expansive cabin feel'.



The new Glass Roof upgrade for the Model S is available for $1,500.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX