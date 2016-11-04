Smart Metering in Europe Report - 12th Edition - 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Metering in Europe - 12th Edition" report to their offering.

Are you looking for detailed information and comprehensive data about the European smart metering market (electricity and gas)? The analyst team has been covering smart metering continuously for more than thirteen years. Now in the twelfth edition, Smart Metering in Europe is our flagship 250-page report covering AMM in EU28+2. Learn more about the EU energy policies driving the adoption of smart metering and the latest market developments in Europe.

Smart Metering in Europe is the twelfth consecutive report analysing the latest developments for smart metering (electricity and gas) in Europe.

This strategic research report provides you with over 250 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from the twelfth edition of the report:

- Full coverage of the European market with in-depth market profiles of all countries in EU28+2.

- Case studies of smart electricity and gas metering projects by the leading energy groups in Europe.

- 360-degree overview of next generation standards for PLC and RF smart grid communication.

- Updated profiles of the key players in the metering industry.

- New detailed forecasts for smart electricity and gas meters in 30 countries until 2023.

- Summary of the latest developments in the European energy industry.

This report answers the following questions:

- What are Enel's plans for the second wave of smart meters in Italy?

- What will be the effects of Germany's new legislation for the introduction of smart meters?

- Which countries are going forward with smart metering in Central Eastern Europe?

- Who were the winners in the recent tenders in Norway and Austria?

- Which emerging wireless IoT networking technologies are best positioned for smart metering applications?

- Which are the leading suppliers of smart metering solutions for the European market?

- What are the plans for smar t gas meter rollouts until 2022?

- How are ICT providers positioning themselves in the value chain?

Smart Metering in Europe in its twelfth edition is the foremost source of information about the ongoing transformation of the metering sector (electricity and gas). Whether you are a vendor, utility, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from our in-depth research.

Report Structure:

1. Electricity, gas and district heating markets in Europe

2. Smart metering solutions

3. Networks and communication technologies

4. Smart metering industry players

5. Market profiles

6. Case studies: Smart metering projects in Europe

7. Market forecasts and trends

Companies Mentioned:

- ADD Grup

- AEM

- AP Systems

- Aclara Technologies

- Aidon

- Apator

- Arqiva

- Atos Worldgrid

- CGI

- Capgemini

- Circutor

- Corinex

- Cuculus

- Cyan Technology/Connode

- Devolo

- Diehl Metering

- EDMI Meters

- EMH Metering

- Elgama Elektronika

- Elster

- Enoro

- Ericsson

- Ferranti Computer Systems

- Flonidan

- Görlitz

- Hager

- Hexing Electrical

- IBM

- Iskraemeco

- Itron

- Janz

- Kaifa Technology

- Kamstrup

- Kapsch

- Kisters

- LG CNS

- Landis+Gyr

- Linyang Energy

- MeteRSit

- NURI Telecom

- Networked Energy Services

- Oracle

- Ormazabal

- Pietro Fiorentini

- Powel

- Power Plus Communications

- RIZ

- Rejlers

- SAP

- Sagemcom

- Sanxing Electric

- Schneider Electric

- Sensus

- Siemens

- Silver Spring Networks

- Telecontrol STM

- Telefónica

- Telekom Austria

- Trilliant

- UtilityConnect

- Vodafone

- Wasion

- Xemex

- ZIV

- ZPA Smart Energy

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8t7hm6/smart_metering_in

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716