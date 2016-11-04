United States Gastrointestinal Devices Product Portfolio 2016-2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The U.S. market for gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopic devices consists of devices related to GI flexible endoscopy, capsule endoscopy, virtual colonoscopy, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), stenting and dilation, biopsy, specimen and foreign-body removal, hemostasis, enteral feeding, anti-reflux, and Barret's Esophagus. The largest segment in the total GI endoscopic device market was the GI flexible endoscope segment. This segment represented approximately 24.5% of the total market in 2016.

The relatively large size of this segment is due to a combination of relatively high average selling price (ASP) coupled with relatively short life-span of five years, resulting in constant renewal of the equipment. One of the main drivers in this market is the growth in the procedure numbers, such as colonoscopy and therapeutic ERCP. Colonoscopy has become a gold-standard in the colorectal cancer screening program, with more than 18 million procedures performed annually. A lot of devices discussed in this report are used in conjunction with the each other, thus having a multiplication effect on the size of the market with each extra procedure performed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Gastrointestinal Disease: Treatment And Diagnostics

2.3 Patient Demographics

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Product Pipelines

Companies Mentioned

Boston Scientific

Olympus

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Halyard

Medline

Pentax

ConMed

Fujinon

Moog

C. R. Bard

Endogastric

GE Healthcare

