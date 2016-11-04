Technavio analysts forecast the global pregnancy detection kit market to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global pregnancy detection kit marketfor 2016-2020. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market. It also examines the key emerging trends and their influence on current and future market scenarios.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research, "The pregnancy detection market has increased significantly in recent years due to growing awareness of the products worldwide, especially in developing countries such as India. This trend will continue over the next five years as the individual spending level rises and people increasingly opt for solutions that provide fast and accurate results."

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global pregnancy detection kit market:

Rise in popularity of midstream format

Increase in unplanned pregnancies

Growth of e-commerce

Rise in disposable income

Rise in popularity of midstream format

The midstream format of pregnancy testing is rapidly gaining popularity due to constant product innovation, enhancement in accuracy, value-added benefits, and improved marketing. The midstream test provides convenience while taking the test. Unlike other pregnancy tests, which require the transfer of urine onto the testing device or its collection in a small vessel after which a strip is dipped into it, this kit involves holding the strip or the dipstick under the urine sample, eliminating the process of transfer. Thus, midstream pregnancy test is a fast, safe, convenient, and proven method for the early detection of pregnancy. The test can be performed any time a pregnancy suspected. For instance, the highly sensitive AIM MidStream OTC Professional Pregnancy tests can detect pregnancies as early as one day after a missed period or approximately 8-12 days after the time of conception. These benefits have encouraged consumers to buy these products even at premium prices.

Increase in unplanned pregnancies

Unprotected sexual intercourse, contraceptive failure (due to a condom break), forgotten pills, or sexual assault can lead to unplanned pregnancies. Unplanned pregnancy rate in the US, especially in South and Southwest areas of America, is significantly higher than many other developed countries. Almost 44% pregnancies in Europe and 38% in Asia are unplanned, leading to high demand for pregnancy detection kits.

Unplanned pregnancies have been increasing globally. This has resulted in high healthcare expenses on abortions. Pregnancy detection kits help women check whether they are pregnant or not. If the tests are positive, they can go for contraceptive pills to avoid the pregnancy. Thus, the demand for pregnancy detection kits is expected to increase in the future.

Growth of e-commerce

One of the reasons for the increasing demand for pregnancy detection kits is the high availability of the products online. Vendors are focusing on promotional and marketing activities to provide better accessibility to their products and gain more product sales. Many vendors sell pregnancy detection kits online, which is proving to be a convenience for consumers. They also provide discounts or promotional offers, which has increased the number of online purchases.

Furthermore, there is no time limitation in purchasing a product online, as opposed to medical stores. The products are authentic and come with a warranty from the manufacturer. "Also, online websites have enhanced the shopping experience by providing a wider range of products. The consumers get the option to compare all the products available online. Thus, the increased use of online marketing tools is having a positive impact on the market," says Amber.

Rise in disposable income

Per capita disposable income exhibits low volatility in developed countries because of a spike in double-income households. The number of women working has also increased considerably in Pacific Rim countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, which is expected to drive market growth.

There is a shift in the lifestyle patterns and attitudes of women in the modern world, especially working women. There is also a significant rise in the cost of living and the dual role played by women has left little room for unwanted pregnancies. Women are now exercising greater control over their pregnancies by timing them to suit their needs and long-term plans. The demographic changes in maternal age indicate this drift. There is also a demand for more convenience and privacy for pregnancy testing. Today, women who wish to test for pregnancy can buy a home pregnancy test kit before they decide to visit a physician because it is reliable, cost-effective, and time-saving. These factors have led to a greater demand for pregnancy testing kits.

