MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue more than $1 billion in K-723 Certificates, which are expected to settle on or about November 16, 2016.

K-723 Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal / Weighted Notional Average Life Class Amount (mm) (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-1 $114.053 4.72 S + 46 2.2190% 1.7497% $101.9987 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-2 $830.000 6.65 S + 50 2.4540% 1.9542% $102.9988 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- A-M $66.245 6.78 S + 57 2.5270% 2.0358% $102.9965 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X1 $944.053 5.96 T + 160 0.9566% 3.0137% $5.3552 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XAM $66.245 6.53 Not Offered ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X3* $82.234 6.69 T + 500 1.9188% 6.5288% $10.4491 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

* 50% of the Class X3 notional size

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Drexel Hamilton, LLC, and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC

The K-723 preliminary offering circular supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k723oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Investor Presentation

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages

The K-723 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2016-K723 Mortgage Trust (K-723 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-723 Trust will also issue Class X2-A, X2-B, B, C, D and R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-723 Certificates.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. K-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. K Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

This announcement is not an offer to sell any Freddie Mac securities. Offers for any given security are made only through applicable offering circulars and related supplements, which incorporate Freddie Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 19, 2015; all other reports Freddie Mac filed with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Exchange Act) since December 31, 2014, excluding any information "furnished" to the SEC on Form 8-K; and all documents that Freddie Mac files with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c) or 14 of the Exchange Act, excluding any information furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Freddie Mac's press releases sometimes contain forward-looking statements. A description of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in these and other forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2014, and its reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, filed with the SEC and available on the Investor Relations page of the company's Web site at www.FreddieMac.com/investors and the SEC's Web site at www.sec.gov.

Freddie Mac was established by Congress in 1970 to provide liquidity, stability and affordability to the nation's residential mortgage markets. Freddie Mac supports communities across the nation by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Today Freddie Mac is making home possible for approximately one in four home borrowers and is the largest source of financing for multifamily housing. Additional information is available at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.