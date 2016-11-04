sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Boronate Affinity Chromatography Market 2016-2020 With AMS Biotechnology, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck & Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating the $1.8 Trillion Market

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Boronate Affinity Chromatography Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global boronate affinity chromatography market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2016-2020.

Affinity chromatography is a separation method that utilizes the specific binding interaction between an immobilized ligand and its binding partner for separation and purification. Boronate affinity chromatography is based on the boronate functional group and used for the selective separation and molecular recognition of cis-diol-containing compounds in industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global boronate affinity chromatography market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of instruments, reagents, and other consumables at market prices. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Growing demand from emerging nations will be a key trend for market growth. The rapid expansion of several R&D facilities can be witnessed in many developing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil. These countries are experiencing high growth rates, which creates huge growth potential for the laboratory equipment market.

Rapidly growing process industries such as the chemical industry will drive the demand for these products during the forecast period. Investments from private investors will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing migration of R&D facilities from Western countries to developing APAC nations due to lower capital and labor costs will lead to a higher demand for boronate affinity chromatography products and other similar laboratory equipment over the forecast period.

Key vendors

  • AMS Biotechnology
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Merck
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • Helena Laboratories
  • Pall
  • Phenomenex
  • Regis Technologiesc
  • Shimadzu
  • Trinity Biotech
  • Tosoh
  • VWR International
  • Waters
  • W.R Grace

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Market drivers

Part 09: Impact of drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g3c776/global_boronate

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire