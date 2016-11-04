Research and Markets - Global Boronate Affinity Chromatography Market 2016-2020 With AMS Biotechnology, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck & Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating the $1.8 Trillion Market

DUBLIN, November 4, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global boronate affinity chromatography market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2016-2020.

Affinity chromatography is a separation method that utilizes the specific binding interaction between an immobilized ligand and its binding partner for separation and purification. Boronate affinity chromatography is based on the boronate functional group and used for the selective separation and molecular recognition of cis-diol-containing compounds in industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global boronate affinity chromatography market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of instruments, reagents, and other consumables at market prices. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Growing demand from emerging nations will be a key trend for market growth. The rapid expansion of several R&D facilities can be witnessed in many developing economies such as China, India, South Africa, and Brazil. These countries are experiencing high growth rates, which creates huge growth potential for the laboratory equipment market.

Rapidly growing process industries such as the chemical industry will drive the demand for these products during the forecast period. Investments from private investors will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing migration of R&D facilities from Western countries to developing APAC nations due to lower capital and labor costs will lead to a higher demand for boronate affinity chromatography products and other similar laboratory equipment over the forecast period.

Key vendors

AMS Biotechnology

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Helena Laboratories

Pall

Phenomenex

Regis Technologiesc

Shimadzu

Trinity Biotech

Tosoh

VWR International

Waters

W.R Grace

