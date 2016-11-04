Crawford & Company: Crawford & Company® Names Hilton Sturisky CIO

Crawford & Company® Names Hilton Sturisky CIO

ATLANTA (Nov. 4, 2016) - Crawford & Company®, one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, has named Hilton Sturisky its new global chief information officer. Hilton comes to Crawford® from Spirit Airlines, where he was CIO since 2014.

"In his most recent CIO position, Hilton helped transform a legacy IT environment into a modern technology ecosystem," said Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford® president and CEO. "He has successfully faced challenges and opportunities in his career that are similar to ours, including digital disruption, mobility and analytics."

During his 18-plus years in the Information Technology field, Sturisky has been a strong technology leader with a proven track record of leading change, implementing business process transformation and building high-performance teams in a complex, global environment. Before joining Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit Airlines, he was global CIO at BCD Travel in Atlanta, a global leader in travel management. Prior to BCD Travel, he worked at Coca-Cola, Pfizer and Harland Clarke.

Hilton came up through the ranks as a technologist and gained credibility with his teams through his willingness to roll up his sleeves and get to the root of problems.

"I look forward to leading a renewed IT group that provides the platform to support operational excellence and strategic transformation for Crawford's future success," Sturisky added.

Sturisky has an M.B.A. from Emory University, a Master of Science in industrial & Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/)) is one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal administration. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.

###

For more information, please contact:

Sue M. Friesen, vice president, Global Marketing

404.300.1604 (office)

864.386.6417 (cell)

sue.friesen@us.crawco.com (mailto:sue.friesen@us.crawco.com)





Hilton Sturisky cropped (http://hugin.info/155880/R/2054601/769226.jpg)

press-release-US-Crawco-NewCIO-Sturisky-11-4-2016-FINAL (http://hugin.info/155880/R/2054601/769225.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Crawford & Company via Globenewswire

