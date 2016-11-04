TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT (TSX: DIR.UN) today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") per unit was stable at 20 cents compared to the three months ended June 30, 2016. -- Comparative properties net operating income increased by 1% over Q3 2015 - Driven by increased occupancy in Ontario and higher recoveries in Eastern Canada. -- Portfolio occupancy including lease commitments of 94.5% with Western Canada at 96.8%, Ontario at 96.3%, Quebec at 95.0% and Eastern Canada at 86.2%. -- Leverage decreased by 60 basis points to 52.7% with interest coverage of 3.1 times and a weighted average term to maturity on debt of 4.2 years. -- Capital recycling program continued during the quarter with the sale of a 327,000 square foot single-tenant property in Montreal and a 16,000 square foot building in Gatineau, Quebec, for combined gross proceeds of $38.4 million, bringing dispositions for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 to $46.7 million. ============================================================================ SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended ($000's except unit and per unit September 30, June 30, September 30, amounts) 2016 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment properties revenue $ 43,233 $ 44,704 $ 43,634 Net operating income ("NOI")((1)) 29,426 29,530 29,872 Funds from operations ("FFO")((1)) 18,191 18,150 18,742 Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")((1)) 15,923 15,623 16,044 Investment properties 1,659,015 1,707,152 1,689,412 Debt 878,862 914,021 911,425 Per unit data((1)(2)) FFO - diluted((1)) $ 0.229 $ 0.229 $ 0.238 AFFO - diluted((1)) 0.203 0.200 0.206 Distributions 0.175 0.175 0.175 FFO payout ratio (%)((1)(3)) 76.4% 76.4% 73.5% AFFO payout ratio (%)((1)(3)) 86.2% 87.5% 85.0% Units (period-end) REIT Units 59,275,687 59,117,023 58,484,305 LP Class B Units 18,551,855 18,551,855 18,551,855 --------------------------------------- Total number of units 77,827,542 77,668,878 77,036,160 ======================================= Portfolio gross leasable area (square feet) 16,638,360 16,981,459 16,928,397 Occupied and committed space 94.5% 94.7% 94.6% Average occupancy for the period 93.3% 93.5% 93.4% ============================================================================ See footnotes on page 3. =============================================================== SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited) Nine Months Ended ($000's except unit and per unit September 30,September 30, amounts) 2016 2015 --------------------------------------------------------------- Investment properties revenue $ 131,974 $ 132,529 Net operating income ("NOI")((1)) 88,611 89,533 Funds from operations ("FFO")((1)) 54,632 56,094 Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")((1)) 47,331 47,784 Investment properties 1,659,015 1,689,412 Debt 878,862 911,425 Per unit data((1)(2)) FFO - diluted((1)) $ 0.690 $ 0.713 AFFO - diluted((1)) 0.604 0.615 Distributions 0.525 0.525 FFO payout ratio (%)((1)(3)) 76.1% 73.6% AFFO payout ratio (%)((1)(3)) 86.9% 85.4% Units (period-end) REIT Units 59,275,687 58,484,305 LP Class B Units 18,551,855 18,551,855 -------------------------- Total number of units 77,827,542 77,036,160 ========================== Portfolio gross leasable area (square feet) 16,638,360 16,928,397 Occupied and committed space 94.5% 94.6% Average occupancy for the period 93.5% 94.1% =============================================================== See footnotes on page 3.

"The Canadian industrial market remained stable," said Brent Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dream Industrial delivered financial and operating results in line with our expectations."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- FFO per unit - FFO for the quarter remained stable at 22.9 cents per unit when compared to the second quarter of 2016 and decreased by 3.8% from Q3 2015 at 23.8 cents per unit. The decrease from the same quarter last year was as a result of higher general and administrative expenses and lower NOI in the current quarter. -- AFFO per unit - AFFO for the quarter was $15.9 million, or 20.3 cents on a per unit basis. AFFO per unit remained stable compared to the second quarter of 2016. AFFO per unit for the quarter was 1.5% lower than the prior year comparative quarter due to the same factors impacting the FFO decrease. -- Total NOI of $29.4 million for the quarter - Total NOI was 1.5% lower when compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to dispositions completed in the last year. NOI was 0.4% lower than the second quarter of 2016 mainly due to dispositions completed during the quarter. -- Stable capital structure - Interest coverage of 3.1 times and a weighted average term to maturity of 4.2 years.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- Leasing profile - Leasing activity during the third quarter included 204,000 square feet of new leases, 528,000 square feet of renewals, and lease commitments of 212,000 square feet, compared to 790,000 square feet of expiries and early terminations. The average remaining lease term at September 30, 2016 is 4.0 years. -- Portfolio occupancy at 94.5% - Overall occupancy (including committed space) was 94.5% compared to 94.7% at June 30, 2016 and 94.6% at September 30, 2015. -- Tenant retention of 75.7% - The Trust renewed and relocated 75.7% of expiring tenants during Q3. -- In-place rents remain stable at $7.13 per square foot - The Trust's current average in-place rent was $7.13 per square foot (June 30, 2016 - $7.14). -- Capital recycling - The Trust completed $46.7 million in dispositions for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. After the repayment of debt, the dispositions are expected to have a minimal impact on the Trust's annual cash flows and will provide additional financial flexibility to pursue future accretive opportunities. Average in-place GLA Average lease term rent (per sq. (million sq. ft.) Occupancy (%) (years) ft.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Western Canada 4.8 96.8 3.9 $ 9.06 Ontario 5.2 96.3 3.8 5.99 Quebec 3.8 95.0 4.9 6.12 Eastern Canada 2.8 86.2 3.4 7.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 16.6 94.5 4.0 $ 7.13 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Trust's capital structure remained stable during the quarter, with its level of debt (debt-to-total assets) at 52.7% and interest coverage of 3.1 times. $120 million of the Trust's assets were unencumbered as at September 30, 2016, providing an additional source of financial flexibility.

September June 30, September Key performance indicators 30, 2016 2016 30, 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Level of debt (debt-to-total assets)((1)) 52.7% 53.3% 52.2% Interest coverage ratio((1)) 3.1 times 3.1 times 3.1 times Weighted average face interest rate on all debt 3.83% 3.86% 3.94% Weighted average effective interest rate on all debt 3.88% 3.86% 3.83% Debt - weighted average term to maturity (years) 4.2 3.9 4.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- See footnotes on page 3

During the quarter, the Trust completed $54.5 million in mortgage refinancings with a weighted average term of nine years at a weighted average face interest rate of 3.28%. The Trust continues to improve its financial metrics and is strategically evaluating opportunities to take advantage of the current favourable interest rate environment, while continuing to maintain a balanced debt maturity profile.

Other information

Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. The condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the Trust will be available at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca and on www.sedar.com.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 217 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 16.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders. For more information, please visit www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

FOOTNOTES

(1) AFFO, FFO, comparative properties NOI, NOI, FFO and AFFO payout ratios, level of debt (debt-to-total assets) and interest coverage ratio are non- GAAP measures used by Management in evaluating operating performance and debt management. Please refer to the cautionary statements under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures" in this press release. (2) A description of the determination of diluted amounts per unit can be found in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016 under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures". (3) Payout ratios for FFO and AFFO (non-GAAP measures) are calculated as the ratio of distribution rate to diluted FFO and AFFO per unit, respectively. (4) Weighted average effective interest rate is calculated as the weighted average face rate of interest net of amortization of fair value adjustments and financing costs of all interest bearing debt. Weighted average face interest rate is calculated as the weighted average face interest rate of all interest bearing debt.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Trust's condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating income ("NOI"), comparative properties NOI, funds from operations ("FFO"), adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), FFO payout ratio, AFFO payout ratio, level of debt (debt-to-total assets) and interest coverage ratio as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release. These non-GAAP measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other income trusts. The Trust has presented such non-GAAP measures as Management believes they are relevant measures of the Trust's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. For a full description of these measures, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Disclosures" in Dream Industrial REIT's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Forward looking information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing of certain transactions. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dream Industrial REIT's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; our ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest and currency rate fluctuations. Our objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. Dream Industrial REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in Dream Industrial REIT's filings with securities regulators, including its latest annual information form and MD&A. These filings are also available at Dream Industrial REIT's website at www.dreamindustrialreit.ca.

