SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 04, 2016) - Swrve, a leader in mobile marketing engagement, today announced that the company's CEO Christopher Dean will be speaking at the DMS West conference, put on by LUMA on Thursday November 10, 2016 at 11:40 AM PST at the Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park. The panel, which will be made up of leaders in mobile and cross-platform marketing, will discuss how marketing automation has evolved and how technology will change it in the future.

Tweet this: .@Swrve_Inc CEO Christopher Dean to speak on panel about next generation marketingautomation at DMSWest at 11:40AM on 11/10.

When:

Thursday, November 10, 2016 @ 11:40 AM PST

Where:

Rosewood Sand Hill

2825 Sand Hill Road

Menlo Park, CA 94025

Who:

Christopher Dean, CEO, Swrve

Neil Lustig, CEO & President, Sailthru

Mark Ghermezian, Co-Founder & CEO, Appboy

Lars Albright, Co-Founder & CEO, SessionM

Momchil Kyurkchiev, Co-Founder & CEO, Leanplum

Dan Springer, Operating Partner, Advent International (moderator)

What: Panel Discussion, "Next Generation Marketing Automation"- Possible topics that the conversation will cover are as follows:

How existing incumbent marketing automation vendors (Adobe, Salesforce, IBM, and Oracle) stack up in the current landscape

How the next generation of triggered marketing actions will be delivered through AI, personalization and cross-channel automation

How MarTech providers fit in against major marketing clouds

How public cloud infrastructure will shift the way marketing automation is delivered

How the customer journey has changed as a result of consumer mobile behavior

How retailers can leverage POS data in their targeted marketing efforts

Issues that prevent companies from making the shift away from a legacy CRM systems and email-centric approach

Whether MarTech solutions should be aimed at product professionals or marketers

About DMS West

On November 10th, LUMA will host the 2nd Annual Digital Marketing Summit (DMS West). This invitation-only event brings together leaders of marketing, media, and technology for unparalleled networking and compelling, interactive content.

Why is an invitation to DMS so coveted? DMS is comprised of CEO level, invitation-only participants; compelling main stage content (keynotes, fireside chats and entertainment); interactive breakout sessions to discuss the most pressing trends and issues (where everyone's a speaker); and one-on-one meetings, plus non-stop networking. Click below to see who attended DMS West 2015.

