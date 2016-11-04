

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung has announced a voluntary recall of about 2.8 million washing machines due to several reports of the appliance exploding and injuring people.



The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the washing machine top can unexpectedly detach from the washing machine chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact.



The company has received 733 reports of incidents and nine reports of injuries including a broken jaw and injured shoulder.



Samsung has recalled 34 models of Samsung top-load washing machines sold at various stores from March 2011 to November 2016 for between $450 and $1,500.



Customers are eligible to receive a free repair and one-year warranty or an exchange rebate on a new washing machine with 'loyalty incentive up to $150' for a Samsung purchase, or a full refund for eligible new customers.



