Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2016) - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) ("Portofino", or the "Company") wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Robert Coltura as a director of Portofino. The Company would like to thank Mr. Coltura for his time and service as a director and previous officer of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

Director

For Further Information, Contact:

David Tafel

604-683-1991

