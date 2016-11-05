SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - November 04, 2016) - The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) announced its decision to endorse twenty three candidates for office in the November election who are housing advocates.

Electing lawmakers who understand the concerns of San Diego's buyers, sellers and REALTORS®, who will work to lower the barriers to homeownership in the San Diego region and protect REALTORS® bottom lines, are the association's top priorities this election season. As the largest professional membership association in the state, SDAR is a considerable grassroots force for supported candidates and issues it has endorsed.

"For more than 100 years, the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® has worked to protect private property rights and help more San Diegans realize the dream of homeownership," said Cory Shepard, 2016 SDAR President. "It is critical that our lawmakers keep the interests of homeowners foremost. The candidates SDAR has endorsed understand that, and we know that we can count on them to protect private property rights and do what's best for homeowners in our region."

San Diego REALTORS® have championed a number of legislative issues enhancing the lives of San Diegans, such as ensuring qualified borrowers have access to FHA mortgage insurance, protecting private property owners from overreaching EPA control, and leading the effort to remove expensive point-of-sale mandates from the City of San Diego's Climate Action Plan.

The candidates SDAR has endorsed are:

CA Congressional District 50 Duncan Hunter CA Congressional District 52 Scott Peters CA Congressional District 53 Susan Davis CA Senate District 39 Toni Atkins CA Assembly District 76 Rocky Chavez CA Assembly District 77 Brian Maienschein CA Assembly District 78 Todd Gloria CA Assembly District 79 Shirley Weber CA Assembly District 80 Lorena Gonzalez San Diego City Council, District 1 Ray Ellis San Diego City Council, District 9 Ricardo Flores San Diego City Attorney Robert Hickey Chula Vista City Council District 3 Jason Paguio Chula Vista City Council District 4 Mike Diaz El Cajon City Council Steve Goble Ben Kalasho Bob McClellan Encinitas City Council Phil Graham La Mesa City Council Kristine Alessio Colin Parent Santee Mayor Rob McNelis Santee City Council Dustin Trotter Cajon Valley Union School District Jim Miller

ABOUT SDAR | With more than 13,000 members, the Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in the county. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of homeownership.

