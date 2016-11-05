NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 04, 2016) - In the news release, "Con Edison CFO Robert Hoglund to Present at 2016 EEI Financial Conference, November 8," issued Thursday, November 3, 2016 by Con Edison (NYSE: ED), we are advised by the company that the presentation time mentioned in the first paragraph should be 11:15 a.m. (Eastern time), rather than 10:15 a.m. (Eastern time) as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

Con Edison CFO Robert Hoglund to Present at 2016 EEI Financial Conference, November 8

NEW YORK, NY -- November 4, 2016 -- Con Edison (NYSE: ED) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Hoglund will present an overview of the company's long-range plan at the 2016 Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference on November 8 at 11:15 a.m. (Eastern time).

The webcast will be available at http:www.wsw.com/webcast/eei3/ed and slides will be available on Con Edison's website, http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=61493&p=irol-presentations.

