sprite-preloader
Samstag, 05.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,936 Euro		+0,017
+0,09 %
WKN: 884072 ISIN: US8807791038 Ticker-Symbol: TXG 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TEREX CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,316
20,726
10:30
20,467
20,557
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANITOWOC COMPANY INC3,256-3,95 %
PALFINGER AG27,148+0,33 %
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD0,1310,00 %
TEREX CORPORATION19,936+0,09 %