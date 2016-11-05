In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Palfinger 1,08% vor Sany Heavy Industry -0,34%, Cargotec -0,52%, Manitowoc -3,7% und Terex -4,07%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Sany Heavy Industry 7,5% vor Palfinger 4,77% , Terex -6,93% , Cargotec -10,3% und Manitowoc -16,84% . Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Terex 23,59% (Vorjahr: -35,41 Prozent) im Plus. Dahinter Manitowoc 20,37% (Vorjahr: -31,36 Prozent) und Cargotec 5,54% (Vorjahr: 35,03 Prozent). Sany Heavy Industry -11,84% (Vorjahr: -34 Prozent) im Minus. Dahinter Palfinger 4,73% (Vorjahr: 26,01 Prozent) und Cargotec 5,54% (Vorjahr: 35,03 Prozent). Am weitesten über dem MA200: Sany Heavy Industry...

