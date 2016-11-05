Why Google Stock Is Loving the Smartphone MarketAlphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Google stock may be ready to make a huge splash in the phone market as a new report shows "Android" phone sales dominating globally.Eighty-eight percent of the 375 million new smartphones shipped worldwide were running an Android operating system, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics. With Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL)"iOS" platform and Android accounting for 97.3% of the worldwide smartphone.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...