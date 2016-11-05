Take-Two Interactive Software Executing on StrategySometimes bigger doesn't necessarily mean better, which is the case in the ultra- competitive gaming sector. In the mid-cap space, investors who bought Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have seen great returns.TTWO stock has accelerated 41.3% over the past 52 weeks, which delivers alpha and easily beats the S&P 500, as well as beats the 7.73% and 11.12% comparative returns by much bigger rivals Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) and Activision.

