Nastydress Launches Affiliate Marketing Program to Strengthen Ties with Patrons and Subsidiary Associates





Nastydressis lookingto expand its business growth potential with a newly launched affiliate marketing program

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 5, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Nastydress, a brand that aligns its product designs with thelatest fashion trends to raise the bar for the online designer garments retail market, recently launched its affiliate marketing program.

The fashion e-commerce store has grown exponentially over the last several years due to its low price commitment and high quality products. Nastydress has managed to remain a profitable venture by liquidizing a large quantity of inventory daily, rather than selling small amounts of inventory at high prices. The owners believe that the newly launched affiliate marketing program would spell more growth and expansion of their brand in terms of total reach and revenue.

To keep prices affordable, Nastydress is now soliciting cooperation from its loyal fan base to help promote the brand. Nastydress has been able to retain the majority of its buyers and word-of-mouth publicity has played a key role in promoting their products. To give even more exacting incentives to their patrons and subsidiary associates, Nastydress has now introduced their affiliate marketing program. Partners who join the affiliate team are now allowed to pick hours, snag more savings than average buyers on Nastydress products, and make huge commissions.

"Our ecommerce store is renowned globally for having one of the largest and most extensive inventories of fashion products," said Ice Yen, a top executive."The company was been built around the vision of providing customers the cheapest prices and now we provide more ways to save with our affiliate program. Customers who become affiliate partners on Nastydress can buy the products that they sell and earn commission on even their own purchases. The savings are not just limited to the affiliate partner as the savings are transferrable to family and friends."

"The new affiliate program offers up to 18% in commission, which is way above the average 5-10% threshold offered by other ecommerce stores", Yen claimed.

The new Nastydress affiliate program can now be availed at http://affiliate.Nastydress.com/. Interested affiliates and business partners can also sign up by clicking the affiliate link at the bottom of the Nastydress homepage. The process to sign up is quick and customers can begin selling right away.

For further questions,contact affiliate@Nastydress.com.

Related links:

http://www.Nastydress.com/

http://affiliate.Nastydress.com/