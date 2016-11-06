The Facts Show that the Bears Are Wrong about Facebook StockFacebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has lost over five percent after announcing its third-quarter earnings. Have investors suddenly lost faith in Facebook stock? A lack of faith might be the only way to describe it because, on paper, Facebook delivered great results. Such was Wall Street's surprise-or dismay-at Facebook's results that much of the NASDAQ also went south in a hurry on Thursday.So, what's eating Facebook stock? Is Facebook no longer the supreme darling of social media?.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...