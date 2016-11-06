sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 06.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

109,05 Euro		 +1,05
+0,97 %
WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
108,11
108,57
05.11.
108,16
108,59
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FACEBOOK INC
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACEBOOK INC109,05+0,97 %