CSCO Stock: Bearish SetupThe current U.S. election is one for the history books. The term "political correctness" no longer has any meaning, and the controversies surrounding the favored candidates are overwhelming. For some investors, this is quite alarming and, as a result, these investors are seeking shelter on the sidelines prior to the election.Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock has been treading water since August, and the lack of follow-through, coupled with hostile market conditions, has increased the chances that this.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...