ATOS:Atos launches "Atos Quantum", the first quantum computing industry program in Europe

Building on the scientific breakthroughs in quantum information, in the next decades, the digital world will undergo a technological revolution radically changing all sectors of activity



The Atos global program "Atos Quantum", targets the development and marketing of solutions for quantum computing, as well as quantum safe cyber security products



Paris, November 6th 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services, launches "Atos Quantum", an ambitious program to develop quantum computing solutions that offer unprecedented computing power, while enhancing its cyber security products to face with these new technologies.

The program was reviewed and launched in the presence of world-renowned quantum physicists and mathematicians:

Alain Aspect , professor at the Institut d'Optique Graduate School and Ecole Polytechnique, Université Paris-Saclay;

David DiVincenzo , Alexander von Humboldt Professor, Director of the Institute for Quantum Information at RWTH Aachen University, Director of the Institute for Theoretical Nanoelectronics at the Juelich Research Center;

Artur Ekert , Professor of Quantum Physics at the Mathematical Institute, University of Oxford; Lee Kong Chian, Centennial Professor and Director, Centre of Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore;

Daniel Esteve , Research Director, CEA Saclay, head of Quantronics;

Serge Haroche , Professor emeritus at the College de France, Nobel laureate in Physics;

Cédric Villani, Professor at University of Lyon Claude Bernard, Head of the Henri Poincaré Institute CNRS/UPMC, Fields Medal laureate.

On this occasion, Thierry Breton, CEO and Chairman of Atos, said: "The first quantum revolution, led in the early twentieth century by young Europeans of the likes of Einstein, Heisenberg, Pauli or Schrödinger, gave birth over the years to major inventions including superconductivity, transistor, laser, fiber-optic communications, MRI, GPS etc... Today, taking advantage of our expertise in supercomputers and cyber security, we are fully committed to the second quantum revolution that will disrupt all of our clients' business activities in the coming decades, from medicine to agriculture through finance and industries. It's a real collective, human and technological adventure that opens up to us. For the one who liked the digital evolution they will love the quantum revolution."

Atos Quantum targets notably the following developments and industrial integration:

Developing a quantum simulation platform to enable researchers to test, as of now, algorithms and software for future quantum computers



Creating an algorithm development and programming cluster to develop a portfolio of quantum applications, in particular for Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, supercomputing and cyber security



Designing innovative computing architectures to enable applications to benefit from the colossal power provided by quantum and standard environments available on conventional supercomputers



Developing new quantum safe cryptography algorithms to make applications inviolable by quantum methods and preserve existing safety levels that enable, amongst other things, the secure operation of the Internet, electronic business, and the protection of personal data.

Atos Quantum fits into Atos' rich technological ecosystem. The Group already has 15 R&D centres and has created a new quantum research and development laboratory in France, near Paris, with a dedicated quantum team.

Atos Quantum also benefits from the dynamics of the Group in supercomputing, numerical simulation and cyber security. To simulate quantum computing, Atos Quantum can already rely on the computing power of the Bull sequana supercomputer, launched in April 2016, and its program to achieve exaflop performance - 1 billion billion operations per second.

Quantum computation is expected in the next decades to confront the explosion of data generated by the Big Data and the Internet of Things revolution. It should also generate significant advances in deep learning and artificial intelligence. To move forward on these critical issues, Atos intends to set up several partnerships with research centers and universities worldwide.

