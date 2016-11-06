

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - German prosecutors have widened their probe of Volkswagen AG's (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) management to include the carmaker's supervisory board Chairman Hans Dieter Poetschon allegations that they failed to inform investors about the U.S. diesel emissions probe in a timely fashion.



Volkswagen said Sunday that the Braunschweig public prosecutor's office has extended its investigation against two members of the Company's Board for alleged market manipulation to include Hans Dieter Pötsch.



The company reaffirmed its belief that the Volkswagen Board of Management duly fulfilled its disclosure obligation under German capital markets law. The proceedings refer to the period during which Hans Dieter Pötsch served as the Group Chief Financial Officer.



The company and Hans Dieter Pötsch will continue to give the inquiries by the public prosecutor's office their full support, Volkswagen said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX