

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) plans to equip its next Galaxy S smartphones with a Siri-like digital assistant, according to reports.



Samsung, which last month acquired U.S.-based artificial-intelligence software company Viv Labs Inc., reportedly said the Galaxy S8 slated for next year will come with AI-enabled features 'significantly differentiated' from those of Apple Inc.'s Siri or Google.



The flagship Galaxy S line will prove crucial to salvaging Samsung's reputation in the wake of the fiasco surrounding a Note 7 device prone to bursting into flame.



