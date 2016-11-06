sprite-preloader
Sonntag, 06.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,005 Euro		+0,002
+66,67 %
WKN: A0Q7BK ISIN: KYG876361091 Ticker-Symbol: TP2 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED0,005+66,67 %