

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on September 20 and 21, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the bank decided to continue applying a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent to the policy rate balances in current accounts held by financial institutions.



The bank also will control short-term and long-term interest rates as it aims to keep yields on the 10-year Japanese government bond purchases steady.



Japan also will see September figures for labor cash earnings and real cash earnings; in August, they were down 0.1 percent on year and up 0.5 percent.



Australia will see October figures for the AiG Performance of Construction Index, as well as job ads from ANZ.



The construction index had a score of 51.4 in September, while job ads sank 0.3 percent on month.



