

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) reported that its third quarter of 2016 net income attributable to the company dropped to $10.1 million, or $0.02 per share from $46.3 million or $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year.



Total revenues in the third quarter of 2016 were $950.9 million, up from $904.2 million in the prior-year. Third quarter revenue includes contribution of approximately $53 million from our acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor, which closed on September 19, 2016. However, divestiture of the Ignition IGBT, TVS diodes and Thyristor product lines negatively impacted revenue by approximately $5 million for the third quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.24 per share and revenues of $955.98 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company anticipates that total revenue will be approximately $1.190 billion to $1.240 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Wall Street expect revenues of $1.23 billion for the fourth-quarter.



